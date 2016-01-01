JDR to supply windfarm off U.K.’s Suffolk coast

U.K.-based JDR reports that it has chosen to supply 155 km of array cables for an offshore wind farm project.

A press release said that JDR was selected by VBMS, which has the contract from ScottishPower Renewable to supply, install, bury, terminate and test the 102 66kV cables for the 714 MW East Anglia 1 offshore wind farm off the UK’s Suffolk coast. JDR will design and manufacture the array cables, including end terminations, as well as a cable management system at each turbine that allows for a 66 kV topside connection to the switchgear.

The cables are to be made at the company’s Hartlepool facility for delivery in the first quarter of 2019. “We are looking forward to cooperating with JDR on the production and installation of 102 66kV intra-array cables and delivering this prestigious project in a safe and efficient way,” said Jack Wattel, director of commerce for VBMS.