Georgetown Steel to reopen under new owners

Georgetown Steelworks, a storied business that has seen highs and lows since the wire rod producer was founded in 1969 in Georgetown, South Carolina, appears, once again, to have found new life.

A press release said that Metals group Liberty House Group has agreed to buy the Georgetown Steelworks plant from Arcelor Mittal, which closed the operation in 2015. The selling price was not disclosed, but this will be the first major U.S. acquisition for London-based Liberty. The plant, which has wire rod operations with capacity of some 680,000 metric tons a year, also has an electric arc furnace.

"Acquiring the plant at Georgetown, with its ability to recycle scrap steel in an arc furnace, gives us a strong platform from which to launch our strategy in the USA," said Liberty House executive chairman Sanjeev Gupta. The provisional deal marks the "first significant step in Liberty's plan to make major investments in the U.S. steel industry", the statement said. The company was speaking to the United Steelworks union about recruiting a workforce to re-open the plant.

ArcelorMittal said in February that it expected apparent steel consumption in the United States and in Brazil to rise 4% this year.