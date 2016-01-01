Fort Wayne magnet wire manufacturer plans to move this year to larger site

Alconex, a Fort Wayne magnet wire manufacturer, is planning to build a new $7 million plant in the same Indiana city that it expects will create 25 jobs within five years.

An on-line report in the News-Sentinel said that Alconex, which currently operates an 80,000-sq-ft facility at 4204 W. Ferguson Road, plans to build a 100,000-sq-ft plant at Cook and Chalfant roads that could be expanded by another 50,000 sq ft if necessary.

President and CEO C. David McBane was cited in the report as telling the city’s Redevelopment Commission that he wants the company to stay in the city, but that he needs more space. The company has about 60 production and 11 office workers, and it is not possible to expand the existing structure, making the move a necessity.

"We’re in our 30th year in Fort Wayne, which has a rich history in the industry," McBane said. "Seventy percent of our products go to Mexico, and (fellow wire makers) Rea and Essex have yielded to that tug. Magnet wire in Fort Wayne is 5% of what it used to be."

Construction is expected to begin this year, and the move will be completed in stages over several months in order to maintain production.