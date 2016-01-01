Corning to supply Verizon as much as 20 million km of fiber optic cable

Corning and Verizon agreed to a three-year deal that calls for the supply of up to 20 million km of optical fiber cable and associated hardware from 2018 to 2020.

An announcement said that Verizon will use the Corning fiber to boost critical coverage and capacity for its nationwide broadband network as it reinvents its network architecture to support 4G, and in preparation for 5G. The cable will further Verizon’s plans to deliver high-speed broadband to homes and businesses across the U.S.

A report in capacitymedia.com described the overall deal as being worth a minimum of $1.05 billion. Part of the fiber deployment is related to One Fiber, which Verizon launched in Boston last year. The carrier has committed to a $300 million investment in fiber across the city over the next six years.

In related news, the report said that Verizon hired former Ericsson CEO Hans Vestberg to oversee its fiber network business as part of a wider restructure of the business. It also recently closed the $1.8 billion acquisition of XO Communications, giving Verizon metro fiber rings in 45 of the top U.S. metro markets.

"Our plans identified a shortfall in fiber supply, and Verizon has been working with business teams to forecast demand and fill supply gaps with existing suppliers," said Viju Menon, Verizon’s chief supply chain officer. "Securing the required volume of optical fibre and hardware solutions with Corning will ensure we meet our planned rollout schedules."

Earlier this year, Corning reported plans to invest $176 million in its Corning Optical Communications subsiduary’s facilities in Catawba and Cabarrus in North Carolina, creating 410 jobs over the next two years. The company will invest $67 million in a new optical cable manufacturing plant in Newton and $109 million to expand its existing optical fiber plant in Midland

Corning has pledged to invest a total of some $250 million in its optical fiber, cable and solutions manufacturing division to meet growing carrier demand for fiber.

"Verizon’s purchase commitment supports necessary capacity investments across our manufacturing footprint," said Corning Executive President Clark Kinlin. The expansion project is expected to be completed in 2018.