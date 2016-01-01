AWPA members tell ITC that they oppose import duties on wire rod

Five members of the American Wire Producers Association (AWPA), speaking at a preliminary hearing of the U.S. International Trade Commission on Tuesday, April 18, adamantly opposed proposed import duties being imposed on imported wire rod, declaring that they would cause major problems to the U.S. industry.

Per a report at the AWPA website, explanations were presented to the ITC by five companies that annually buy more than a million tons of wire rod. Those speakers —John T. Johnson, Mid-South Wire; Christian Stauffer, Insteel Industries; Bob Moffitt, Heico Wire Group; Terry Hughes, Bekaert Corporation; and David Minnick, Kiswire—testified on behalf of AWPA. There were also company witnesses from POSCO.

The presentations went into detail explaining the effect of what could happen if the sought relief was granted. Also speaking against the proposed actions was AWPA Executive Directory Kimberly Korbel. She noted that AWPA members—whose member companies include the petitioners—overwhelmingly voted against the requested actions. WJI will have more on this in its June issue.