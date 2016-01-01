Search - Content
Search - Industry
Search - People/Events
Search - Forums
Search - Book of Terms
Search - Newsfeeds
Close



jobcenterbanner

FacebookLinkedinYoutubeFlickr

Bekaert and ArcelorMittal extend their partnership deal in Brazil

Bekaert and ArcelorMittal announced that have reached an agreement on the integration of Bekaert’s currently wholly-owned subsidiary in Sumaré (Brazil) into the BMB (Belgo Mineira Bekaert Artefatos de Arame Ltda) partnership.

A press release said that, in line with the shareholding structure of the BMB joint venture, ArcelorMittal will be the majority shareholder (55.5%) of the steel cord entity in Sumaré and Bekaert will hold the remaining shares (44.5%). The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2017.

Bekaert will, upon deal closing, no longer report the results of the Sumaré plant in its consolidated statements but represent its share in the result of joint ventures.

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to TwitterSubmit to LinkedIn
Visit the WAI Store
Learn more about WAI membership

The Wire Association International, Inc. | 71 Bradley Rd. | Suite 9 | Madison, CT  06443-2662 USA | Copyright 2016. All Rights Reserved.

Contact Us | Terms & Conditions | Site Map | Help