LS Cable & System wins contract to supply UHV cable to DONG Energy

LS Cable & System Asia, a holding company for South Korea’s LS Cable & System, has won a US$10 million deal to supply ultra-high voltage cables (UHV) to DONG Energy, a state-run energy company in Denmark.

A press release said that the contract calls for providing 1.5 km-long cables that are approximately three times the length of traditional high-voltage cables. The advantage of the long-distance cables, preferred in Europe, is that they cut down on construction costs such as connection material and installation cost and periods.

Per the company’s website, LS Cable & System Asia has two operations in Vietnam: LS Cable Vietnam (LSCV) and LS- VINA-Cable (LS-VINA), which collectively supply building wire, higher-voltage power cable, telecom cable and more.

This marks the second contract that LS & Cable has received from DONG Energy, which last year gave it a contract to supply 132 kV cable. That deal represented the first foray into the European high-voltage market for the first time. Being awarded the new contract shows that the Vietnam plant is seen as being able to provide the same quality of products and safety management system as that of South Korea’s LS Cable, the parent company.

Per reports in BusinessKorea, The Korea Times and Pulse News, once the expansion of telecom cable production lines at the LSCV plant in Ho Chi Minh City—due to be completed this quarter—is completed, "our sales to Viettel, the largest telecom operator in Vietnam, will balloon beginning in the second half of this year," said Shin Yong-hyun, CEO of LS Cable & System Asia. "A boom in the Vietnamese economy and a hike in copper prices will empower LS Cable’s sales and operating profits to grow 15% year-on-year to the highest level ever this year."

A report in The Korea Times said that there appears to be steadily rising demand for cable, sparked by economic growth in Vietnam. Foreign direct investment (FDI) registered from January to April increased to $10.95 billion, up 40.5% year-on-year, according to the Vietnamese government. Southern Vietnam, in which LSCV is located, has ongoing projects, including building a power plant and foreign firms’ factories, increasing demand for cables.