JDR has been named a preferred cable supplier for floating wind farm project

U.K.-based JDR, a supplier of subsea power cables and umbilicals to the global offshore energy industry, reports that it has been selected by WindPlus as the preferred cable supplier for the Windfloat Atlantic (WFA) 25 MW floating wind farm.

A press release said that the project, located off the coast of Viana de Castelo in Northern Portugal, will see the industry’s first application of dynamic cables operating at 66 kV. The scope of supply includes the design and manufacture of array cables to suit V164 floating turbines. The floating wind turbines will be connected via a network of inter-array cables to one export cable.

A company representative informed WJI that JDR is the lone preferred cable supplier. Also, that the amount of cable was not cited as that will depend on final layout of the wind farm. The release said that JDR will deploy its dynamic cable break-away system that protects the floating platform as well as HV termination and testing.

James Young, Chief Technology Officer at JDR, said that a key to landing the contract was the company’s experience "in designing and optimizing the cable configuration and accessories to meet the needs of this floating offshore wind project."

The release said that WFA brings together two pioneering developments in array cables: dynamic cable design for floating offshore wind and high-voltage power transmission, through 66kV cable technology. JDR was recently awarded the world’s first large-scale commercial 66 kV project, for the East Anglia One wind farm, in the U.K.