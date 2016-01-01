WAI’s New England Chapter readies for 23rd Annual Tournament

Register your team of 2-4 golfers or sign up individually to experience the WAI New England Chapter tournament at the Golf Club of Avon in Avon, Connecticut, on Tuesday, Sept. 12..



Beginning with the shotgun start, this scramble tournament will keep you challenged and you can network with your industry colleagues during the awards dinner and raffle prize drawings. The $195 registration fee covers the full day including continental breakfast, greens fees, cart, driving range, and awards dinner. Lunch will be sponsored. For more details, click here.http://www.wirenet.org/images/pdfs/chapter/2017NEChapGolfSummaryandForm1.pdf