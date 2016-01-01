Search - Content
Search - Industry
Search - People/Events
Search - Forums
Search - Book of Terms
Search - Newsfeeds
Close



jobcenterbanner

FacebookLinkedinYoutubeFlickr

WAI’s New England Chapter readies for 23rd Annual Tournament

Register your team of 2-4 golfers or sign up individually to experience the WAI New England Chapter tournament at the Golf Club of Avon in Avon, Connecticut, on Tuesday, Sept. 12..

Beginning with the shotgun start, this scramble tournament will keep you challenged and you can network with your industry colleagues during the awards dinner and raffle prize drawings. The $195 registration fee covers the full day including continental breakfast, greens fees, cart, driving range, and awards dinner. Lunch will be sponsored. For more details, click here.http://www.wirenet.org/images/pdfs/chapter/2017NEChapGolfSummaryandForm1.pdf

 

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to TwitterSubmit to LinkedIn
Visit the WAI Store
Learn more about WAI membership

The Wire Association International, Inc. | 71 Bradley Rd. | Suite 9 | Madison, CT  06443-2662 USA | Copyright 2016. All Rights Reserved.

Contact Us | Terms & Conditions | Site Map | Help