Prysmian wins order for Australian infrastructure project

Prysmian Australia has won a contract to supply 1,100 km of cables for an ongoing infrastructure project in Sydney, Australia.



An on-line report in iTWire.com said that the order for control, communications, fiber optic and medium- and low-voltage cables is for a project called WestConnex, which is part “of an integrated transport plan to keep Sydney moving, easing congestion, creating jobs and connecting communities.” The specific project, valued at about $11 million, is for the New South Wales road tunnel project.



The project, secured by CPB Samsung John Holland JV (CSJ), is the first tunnel section of WestConnex. Half of the cable will be made at Prysmian’s Liverpool plant, with the remainder by Prysmian co-operation with affiliate factories in China, Spain and Germany. The project is scheduled for completion in July 2018.