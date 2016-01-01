Agreement made to buy Arrium, Australia’s largest mining/steel operation

The GFG Alliance has agreed to acquire Arrium, the integrated Australian mining and steel business, a move that once approved will bolster its ailing steel operations that provide some 5,500 jobs.

The GFG Alliance, an international group of businesses, founded and owned by the British Gupta Family, was one of two bidders for Arrium. Last April, the company, which employed nearly 10,000 workers in South Australia, Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia and New South Wales and had debts as much as $2.8 billion, announced that it was going into voluntary administration, and its future was uncertain.



Executive Chairman Sanjeev Gupta said that he was thrilled to announce the landmark deal to acquire Arrium. “We have a vision to create a vertically integrated and sustainable industrial business that encompasses mining, metal recycling, primary metal production, engineering and distribution, and which also includes the use of renewable energy consistent with our GREENSTEEL strategy.”

Arrium Steel, described as Australia’s only manufacturer of steel long products, had reported annual steel-making capacity of approximately 2.5 million metric tons. Its finished long products include reinforcing bar and rod, structural, merchant bar, rail and wire products. Its OneSteel Secondary Steelworks is Australia’s only producer of rod, bar and wire products.

The GFG Alliance notes that to date, it has secured the jobs of more than 4,000 industrial workers in the U.K. through its Liberty House (steel, aluminum and engineering), SIMEC (energy, infrastructure and resources), GFG Estates and Wyelands (banking, capital and advisory) businesses.

While Arrium Steel has well-known operational and financial challenges, “we have developed a comprehensive plan to secure its long-term future and that of the local community,” said GFG Alliance Development Director Michael Morley. “Our plan focuses on reducing the cost of iron ore feed, targeted modernization investments, energy generation, expanding production and creating high value export opportunities. We are particularly excited by the opportunity for the (steelworks) to directly supply intermediate steel products to our U.K. rolling mills that are currently sourced from third parties.”