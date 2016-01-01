SMS Group to supply rolling mill for a past customer, Egypt’s El Marakby

Germany’s SMS Group has been awarded a contract from the El Marakby Steel to supply a new rolling mill for bar and wire rod.

A press release said that the steel mill, to be designed for annual capacity of 400,000 metric tons, will take advantage of the hot connection with the existing caster. The process will start with 130-mm sq billets that are heated by a 70-ton-per-hour pusher furnace that will enable the system to produce both rebar from 10 to 32 mm and wire rod coils from 5.5 to 12 mm. The company’s HSD (High Speed Delivery System) will allow full production capacity for the whole bar line size range, increasing material yield. The high-speed finishing block with rolling modules in an ultra-heavy duty design will produce quality wire rods at minimized operational costs. The rolling mill will be controlled through a Level 2 automation system provided by SMS group.

The order, the release said, represents repeat business from El Marakby Steel. In 2012, the SMS Group commissioned a new meltshop and caster for the company.

The new minimill "will enable El Marakby to expand its product portfolio and meet the increased demand of both rebars and wire rod coils in Egypt," the release said. The minimill plant from the SMS Group "will become the new reference benchmark for the market in terms of high technology, quality, efficiency and low operational costs."

Commissioning of the new mill is set for December 2018.