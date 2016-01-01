High electrical costs leads to decision by Central Wire to exit Canadian plant

Deciding that it can no longer put up with escalating costs for electricity, Canadian-based Central Wire Industries, Ltd. (CWI), has decided to stop manufacturing stainless steel, nickel alloy, cobalt alloy and specialty alloy wire at its plant in Erin, a town in Wellington County, about 80 km northwest of Toronto, Ontario.

A report in the Erin Advocate said that CWI has decided to redistribute its production capabilities within its multiple North American sites. In it, CWI CEO Paul From said that the company is paying more than double for power than most U.S. plants. "Until the government of Ontario finds a way to restructure the debt and electricity costs associated with past and future power generation contracts and streamlines its regulatory compliance requirements([for small- and medium-sized enterprises), CWI’s growth and expansion will most likely occur outside of Ontario."

The Erin location primarily produces slicklines (wireline for oil and gas drilling), belting wire for conveyor belts, and lashing wire for utilities. All of these products can be made at other CWI locations and the Erin capacity and equipment will be transferred to other plants. "It is essentially becoming a warehouse, not a manufacturing plant," said From.

Over the last five years, CWI has invested well over US$10 million in various plants, new equipment and processes, From said. He pointed out that a planned expansion that might have taken place at the Erin plant instead went to the company’s plant in Lancaster, South Carolina, and another in Union, Illinois, as well as some at its U.K. plant and its Perth Ontario location. Electricity rates are also an issue for the Perth plant, but CWI wants to keep the plant "alive and growing." To that end, the company recently added welding wire production there, he said.

The challenges that CWI faces, sadly, are largely not from manufacturing, From said. "NAFTA was also a concern, and how the Canadian, Mexican, and the U.S. governments deal with trade issues affects us all," he said. "We owe it to our customers, shareholders and employees to make the right decisions about our business."

The jobs, aside from those related to order fulfillment staff, will be phased out over the next six months, From said. He observed the story that is not unique. "There has not been one Ontario customer we have spoken to that is not facing the same issues.