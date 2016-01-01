A delay for Georgetown Steel sale?

The May WJI issue had a story about U.K.-based Liberty House Group agreeing to buy Georgetown Steelworks from ArcelorMittal, but the deal for the South Carolina plant may have hit a snag.

A report in the South Strand News, a local paper, said that the buyers are "seeking tax breaks and other incentives from South Carolina economic development officials." The 600,000-sq-ft facility, located along the Sampit River near Georgetown’s historic district, has employed hundreds of local people, and there was great interest in seeing it reopen.

James Sanderson, president of the United Steelworkers union’s local office, said that the closing date may now hinge on what incentives are able to be offered by the state Commerce Department.

The wire rod plant, which was opened in 1969, has been closed since 2015.