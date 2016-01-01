Huawei wins contract for News update: Solomon Islands project...but it may not happen

Updating a recent news story recently posted here about Huawei Marine signing a contract with the Solomon Island Submarine Cable Company (SISCC) to construct the first submarine cable in the Solomon Islands, that project may not happend.

A report in the Island Sun said that there is opposition over the use of Huawei from Australian officials. A prior press release said that Huawei Marine—in conjunction with parent company Huawei Technologies—would design and construct a network that incorporates 4,000 km of submarine cable with a total capacity of 2.5 TB. The system would link Sydney to the capital, Honiara, with a further domestic connection from Honiara to Auki and Noro.

The Island Sun story said that the Australian opposition to Huawei implementing the project was "conveyed" to Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare by ASIS Director General Nick Warner of the Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS). If the Solomon Islands proceeds with the project, Australia could withdraw the license for landing rights in Sydney, it said.

A prior article said ASIS was opposed to Huawei for any contract related to Australia’s National Broadband Network because of the possibility of Chinese cyber attacks through Huawei’s networking hardware.