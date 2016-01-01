General Cable could be up for sale

The Board of Directors of General Cable Corporation, which in recent years has undergone major changes as it has pared its geographic scope, has initiated a review of strategic alternatives that could including a potential sale of the business.

"After careful consideration, our Board has determined to undertake a review of strategic alternatives with the goal of maximizing shareholder value," said John E. Welsh, III, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board. "While the management team has made excellent progress in the execution of our strategic roadmap to transform the company into a more focused, efficient and innovative organization, we expect the industry to consolidate over time and believe the review at this time is in the best interests of shareholders."

One of the largest wire and cable companies in North America, the company has exited its Asia Pacific and Africa manufacturing operations to focus on core strategic operations in North America, Latin America and Europe.

"While we are benefiting from these significant operational and financial performance improvements, current dynamics in our industry are masking those accomplishments, and we expect that trend to continue through the second half of 2017 and into 2018," said President and CEO Michael T. McDonnell. "There can be no assurance that the Board’s strategic review will result in any transaction, or any assurance as to its outcome or timing. The company does not intend to disclose or comment on developments related to its review unless and until the Board has approved a specific transaction or otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate.