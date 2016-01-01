South African wire company fined $1 million for price fixing

Earlier this year, the Competition Tribunal of the Republic of South Africa fined South Ocean Electric Wire Company (SOEW) approximately US$1 million for “price fixing, market division and collusive tendering.”

A press release at the tribunal’s website said that per a settlement agreement that was reached on June 20, SOEW agrees that it had taken part in the alleged offenses. The complaint was lodged with the Tribunal on March 16, 2010, and updated twice to include additional companies in the power cable supply market. The investigation found that Alvern Cables, Tulisa Cable, Aberdare Cable and SOEW had fixed the selling price of power cables to wholesalers, distributors and original equipment manufacturers (OEMS) between 2001 and 2010. “SOEW has admitted that it agreed, alternatively engaged in a concerted practice, with Abedare Cables to divide the market between 2001 and 2007.”

SOEW, together with other power cable manufacturers, was also found to have contravened the Competition Act through decisions by the Association of Electric Cable Manufactures to fix the selling price of power cables by using a price adjustment formula which it circulated to members monthly, the release said.