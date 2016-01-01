Guinea-Bissau to link to ACE subsea cable

The government of Guinea-Bissau has signed an agreement with the World Bank, Orange and MTN for a $47 million project to link the country to the African Coast to Europe (ACE) subsea cable.



Multiple media reports said that Orange, a French telecoms company, and South Africa's MTN Group will form a consortium with the government of the West African country. The World Bank will provide a loan of $31.596 million while Orange and MTN will provide around $8 million each over a five-year period. Guinea Bissau will be hooking up to the ACE (Africa Coast Europe) cable, the statement said, one of five linking countries in West Africa to Europe. Guinea Bissau will be the last coastal country in the region to link to a submarine cable.

The Guinea-Bissau project is due to be completed in 18 months and officials said it would improve internet speeds and reduce communication costs in the country, where only 3.8% of individuals there are internet users, according to the UN’s International Telecommunication Union.