Landslide is believed to have been the cause of MainOne subsea cable outage

Damage to MainOne’s submarine cable from Portugal to west Africa, which lost service June 18 and was out until repairs were completed July 3, was believed to have been caused by a landslide on the sea bed.

A report by MainOne said that as the cable outage took place at a depth of 3,400 meters, it was not likely to have been caused by external human factors such as a dropped ship anchor or trawler fishing or sabotage. Instead, the cable, which was laid seven years ago as the first broadband cable to serve west Africa, most likely fell victim to a landslide, it said.

The Pierre de Fermat arrived on site a week later, and grappled up the broken ends of the cable. A landslide, apparently, "trapped and crushed the cable thus resulting in a cut to both the fiber and power cables within the cable enclosure," it said. The damaged section was replaced with new cable from Portland, which was spliced into the broken ends. X-rays of the final spliced cable showed good quality joints, and the repaired submarine cable was laid to the seabed and guided into position.

"The MainOne cable is very well protected which is why we have not had a cable outage in seven years of operation," the company notes at its website." This is the best track record of any cable system operating in West Africa."