General Cable Corporation is 1st cable company to earn new UL designation

General Cable Corporation announced that the company is the first cable business to attain Underwriters Laboratories’ (UL) Power over HDBaseT (PoH) Cable Certification for one of its products.

A press release said that the company’s GenSPEED® 10 MTP™ Thin-Profile Cat. 6A (Plenum) Cable has been certified for the certification. It noted that HDBaseT technology provides the capability of simplifying audio visual deployment in commercial and residential applications by combining full ultra-HD digital video, audio, 100BaseT Ethernet, various control signals and up to 100 Watts of power onto a single 100-m, four-p communications cable. UL tests the cables in accordance with a new UL Outline of Investigation for PoH Cables (UL4299) ensuring the compliance of cabling to the standards while simplifying and streamlining the deployment of this technology.

"As the Internet of Things (IoT) evolves, more and more complex applications will be brought onto the network and powered by a category cable," said Matt Gentile, North America Data Communications Business Unit Leader, General Cable. "Because of this, we are thrilled to partner with UL to certify the performance and safety of our GenSPEED MTP products in PoH applications. This certification will ensure our partners that their infrastructure will meet the needs of the ever-evolving IoT landscape for the life of the installation."