Awarding of Chili cable project scheduled for Oct. 3

Chile has attracted four bidders in its new tender for the submarine section of its southern fiber project, Fibra Optica Austral, that calls for nearly 4,000 km of fiber-optic infrastructure in the Patagonia region.



A report in Telecompaper said that four companies (the Telefonica Empresas Chile, Comunicaciones y Telefonia Rural (CTR), VUpoint System and Austral Telco) have submitted bids for the project. The overall US$100 million project, which stems from a 2015 Chilian initiative, Agenda Digital 2020, calls for the submarine section of the network to run from Puerto Montt to Puerto Williams, with links to Caleta Tortel and Punta Arenas.



An article in BN Americas said that a midway node at Aysen would also provide backbone connectivity to isolated interior settlements such as Chile Chico and Coyhaique. The winner is expected to start construction later this year, with the cable going into service during the second half of 2018. The supplier of the cables should be named later this year.



In 2015, Chile launched Agenda Digital 2020, a series of 60 measures to be developed through public and private partnerships with the aim of narrowing the digital divide over the next five years. One of those measures is the Austral fiber optic submarine cable.