With 2nd acquisition completed, Jackson Spring expanding plant

Jackson Spring Mfg. Co., Inc., a supplier of precision manufactured spring and wire products, reports that with its second acquisition in four years completed, it is expanding its facility in Elk Grove Village, Illinois.

Rob Meyers, vice president and general manager of Jackson Spring, said in a press release that the company has completed its recent acquisition of Sentry Spring & Mfg. Corp., and that it is now completing the expansion of its Elk Grove plant. Allied Spring had been acquired four years earlier.

"The last four years have brought multiple acquisitions, great new technology, and additional equipment, causing us to rapidly outgrow our existing home," Meyers said. "With all of these changes, it was critical for us to increase our manufacturing footprint. While we are remaining in the same location, we were able to expand our existing space with the purchase of the building next door. We have connected the two buildings to add 12,000 sq ft of manufacturing giving us additional space for future growth.



The company has added two set-up and expects to add more employees in its wire forming area of the business."

In other news, Meyers said that Jackson Spring has received its TS 16949 certification. "We felt this was the next step for our company. It will allow us to grow in the automotive markets."