Mexichem plans investment in India

Mexichem announced that the company plans to build a thermoplastic compounding plant in India that will have a strong focus on wire and cable.

A press release said that the new plant is expected to be operational by early to mid 2018 at Goa. In Phase I, the plant is designed to manufacture 12 - 15 kt of plastic compounds every year. This site will cater to customers not only in the Indian sub-continent, but also in Middle East and ASEAN countries.

"We have great faith in the Indian market and in its highly-skilled and motivated workforce," said Sameer Bharadwaj, president of the Mexichem Compounds Business. "That is why Mexichem is continuing to expand across the sub-continent."

The Goa plant will produce specialty thermoplastic compounds based on both PVC & non-PVC polymers, with a strong focus on flame retardant compounds (Specialty PVC-FR & LSZH/HFFR) for the wire and cable industry. The site will also be geared to offer locally customized compounds to meet the specific local customer needs in the region. It will have a well-equipped R&D department and be able to support local customers, have access to global technologies and be able to work closely with the company’s global technical teams.

