Consortium reports world record for optical fiber transmission: 118.5 Tb

A consortium of companies reports that their pooled efforts have resulted in a record for the world’s largest transmission capacity for standard diameter, multi-core optical fiber: 118.5 Tb/sec.

A press release said that the results were realized on a standard diameter optical fiber using a multi-core transmission system composed of a multi-core transmission line, multi-core optical amplifiers and the existing optical connectors. The 316-km long multi-core transmission line that was used saw with a 0.21 dB/km average loss*5 concatenating the standard diameter multi-core fibers (4 cores) fabricated by multiple vendors randomly.

"This achievement proves the concept of multi-core fiber based long-haul and large capacity transmission system consisting of multiple vendor technologies, and it makes significant progress on practical use of the multi-core fiber technology," the release said.

The companies that were part of the effort include Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation; KDDI Research, Inc.; Fujimino; Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.; Fujikura Ltd.; Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.; NEC Corporation; and Chiba Institute of Technology. The work was partially based on work commissioned by the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT).

The release said that transmission advances are needed as demand from mobile terminal and data services requires an increase in transmission capacity of more than 10% a year. "This trend may cause capacity crunch in the currently used optical fiber by the late 2020s. Moreover, the expansion of optical fiber count and the convergence of optical wiring particularly in the data center and/or central office...would be (a) serious problem."

A key is that the research was able to be done using existing optical fiber fabrication and optical connector technologies effectively. The participating companies developed the multi-core fiber with a conventional diameter. It enabled the use of existing optical fiber technology even though it limits the number of cores to fout to five.

"This achievement proves the concept of multi-core fiber based long-haul and large capacity transmission system consisting of multiple vendor technologies, and it makes significant progress on practical use of the multi-core fiber technology. We will aim to introduce the standard diameter multi-core fiber by the early 2020s. We will also continue to contribute the realization of a future optical infrastructure which can support variety of data communication demands."