Kyocera acquires fastener maker

Kyocera Corporation has acquired fastener and tool manufacturer Senco Holdings. Inc., a U.S. company based in Cincinnati, Ohio, whose origin stems from the development in 1935-36 of the Springtramp Eliminator, a device that eliminated vibration problems in autos.

Per the company and multiple media reports, the Springtramp Eliminator Co.—officially founded in 1947, and renamed SENCO in 1951—makes nails, staples, screws and specialty fasteners as well as equipment to connect them. Its activities are concentrated in the U.S. and Europe, selling in more than 40 countries worldwide. It expanded with the 2012 acquisition of Expandet—a manufacturer and marketer of fasteners popular throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa—and today employs nearly 600 associates worldwide and maintains operations in more than a dozen global locations.

"This is an exciting opportunity for our associates, customers and suppliers" said SENCO CEO Ben Johansen. "Kyocera has been expanding and investing globally within its cutting tool division. We expect this acquisition to strengthen our new product development capabilities, bolster our ability to provide innovative fastening solutions to a wider range of customers and enhance our global distribution network. ... Today, SENCO officially becomes part of the Kyocera family, bringing us a new and exciting perspective of long-term ownership and marketplace investment."

With the acquisition of SENCO, Kyocera plans to increase its sales of fastening tools and fasteners to approximately US$362 million by the fiscal year ending 31 March 2021. Kyocera is ranked #522 on Forbes magazine’s 2017 "Global 2000" list of the world’s largest publicly traded companies.