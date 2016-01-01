Brazil’s Madem Reels enters U.S. joint venture with Moorecraft Reels

The Madem Reels Group announced that it has entered a joint venture with Moorecraft Reels, Inc., to produce wooden cable reels throughout North America at its base in Tarboro, North Carolina, which will be expanded.

A press release said that Madem Reels will its proprietary manufacturing technology, including CNC and ink jet machinery, while Moorecraft will provide the general management, sales, customer support, assembly warehouse and logistics development. "We are very proud to join forces with Moorecraft, a company with 51 years’ experience manufacturing wooden reels in the USA," said Madem President Gino Mazzoccato. "Certainly, the joint venture will add value to our global customer base, while developing customers located in the U.S."



Moorecraft Reels President and General Manager Steve Redhage described the partnership is a win-win deal. "Our two family owned businesses complement each other very well. The joint venture provides an opportunity to create jobs here in the U.S., and we are very excited to be a part of a company that prides itself on quality, customer service and innovation."

Leandro Mazzoccato, director, Madem Reels Group, said that a new plant, 90,000 sf ft, is being built for the joint venture in Tarboro, and that sales should begin in January 12018. The Madem Machinery Division in Garibaldi, Brazil, makes all the equipment for Madem’s plants, and it will supply the joint venture, while the wood will be sourced from North Carolina and South Carolina. Moorecraft will keep its box/crates/pallets production business in the existing plant.

The Madem Group has forests, sawmills and manufacturing plants in Brazil, Spain and Bahrain, with more than 400 employees. It produces more than 400 containers/trucks of knock down reels per month supplying 120 cable factories in 40 countries.

Moorecraft Reels, founded in 1966, is a second generation, family owned business that manufactures and distributes nailed wooden reels for the wire and cable industry in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States.