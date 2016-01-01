LS Cable wins a $17 million cable deal for an Italian telecom project

South Korean’s LS Cable & System reports that the company has won a contract worth $17.6 million from Open Fiber, an Italian telecom network company.

A press release said that the contract calls for LS Cable & System to be the supplier of optical cables for Open Fiber’s high-speed network construction project until 2018. Open Fiber is owned by Enel, the state-controlled utility company, and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, an Italian state lender. The goal of the project is for the network to connect some 40 cities in the country.

The release said that the French sales unit of LS Cable & System had an important role in winning the latest contract. The French location was set up earlier this year to serve the European region. ""The company expects to win more supply deals in the region during the second half of this year," said LS Cable & System President Myung Roe-hyun.