Industry body agrees to settlement in South Africa cartel investigation

The Association of Electrical Cable Manufacturers South Africa (AECMSA) has admitted to being part of a scheme to fix the selling price of electric power cables, and would pay a fine based on a proposed settlement for its participation.

A report in Engineering News said that AECMSA has admitted to the price fixing, which resulted in higher prices for Eskom, a state-owned power utility, as well as large industries and municipalities. The matter stems back to 2010, when the Competition Commission initiated a complaint against Abedare Cables, Tulisa Cables, Alvern Cables and South Ocean Electric Wire Company for possible cartel activity in the market for the supply of electric cables. The complaint was later amended to include more electric cable manufactures and AECMSA.

AECMSA used a pricing formula to calculate the prices of electric power cables based on indicators of inputs such as copper, lead, aluminum, fully galvanized wire, polyethylene, rubber and silicone, among other materials. Those prices, which fluctuate on a monthly basis, were used when quoting for long-term, short-term and tender contracts issued by various tender customers.

"The commission further submits that the alleged conduct pre-dates the (1992) Competition Act and endured until August 2012," it said in a statement.

The Competition Committee has proposed a settlement agreement to the Competition Tribunal whereby AECMSA would pay for a fine of approximately US$1,150 equivalent to 1% of its member dues for 2010.

The other manufacturers named in the complaint referral include Alvern Cables, South Ocean Electric Wire Company, Tulisa Cables, Alcon Marepha, CBI-Electric: African Cables, Phoenix Power Cables, Cabcon Technologies, Silcom, Malesela Taihan Electric Cable, Kewberg Cables & Braids, Norco Cables and Aberdare Cables.

Aberdare Cables was granted conditional corporate leniency in 2012. Malesela Taihan Electric Cable paid an administrative penalty of US$1.53 million, while ATC agreed to pay US$6.11 million and South Ocean Holdings US$1 million.