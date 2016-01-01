Morgan Koch to hold wiredrawing seminar in Providence in October

Morgan-Koch Corporation and its partners will hold a free seminar on wire drawing at the Hilton Providence on Oct. 17-19 in Providence, Rhode Island.

"The seminar will take two full days with a factory tour of a local wiredrawing company on the third day," said Albert Kozlowski, vice president and general manager of Morgan Koch. "This is going to be awesome. We have gathered expert speakers from the wire industry and organized this so that it takes you from the rolling mill to your finished product, touching all aspects of wire drawing."

The sessions begin Tuesday, Oct. 17. Following a welcome at 9 am by Kozlowski, the program includes: Wire Rod Basics, Paul Lecompte, Ivaco; Rod Pickling/Cleaning, Thierry Heynen, Sirio Wire; Mechanical Descaling, Marc Heberlein, WiTechs; Wire Drawing Lubrication, Gui Brum, Traxit; and Wire Drawing Dies, Scott Gipson, Paramount Die, followed by dinner.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, the sessions include: Wire Drawing Machinery, Thomas Voss, Koch; Heat Treatment/Galvanizing, Paul Bareel, FIB; Wire Stranding: Michael Moesken, SKET; Payoff/Take-up Technology, Marco Fusoni, M+E; and Wire Straightening, Carl Sjogren, Sjogren Industries.

On Thursday, there is a plant tour of Hope Global Tour, a wire mesh manufacturer.

The response to date for the seminar has been quite strong. For more information, contact Al Kozlowski at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .