Nexans uses solar panels to provide some of electricity at Lebanon plant

Nexans reports that it has inaugurated a new 600 kilo-watt peak solar power system at one of its plants as part of its contribution to energy transmission.

A press release said that the company has replaced one of six electric generators with photovoltaic panels at its Liban Cables facility in Beirut, Lebanon. The project, which was co-funded by Liban Cables and the Global Environment Facility (GEF), will allow Liban Cables to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 750 tons per year by replacing one of its diesel generators with solar energy.

The 1,900 photovoltaic panels connected to the plant will generate over 938 mega-watt hours per year, the release said. "This renewable energy will cover over 8% of the electricity needed by the plant to produce a wide range of building, industry and infrastructure cables."