KOCH order for drawing machinery is 1st one for a new welding wire niche

A recent order for Germany’s KOCH stems from the company’s expansion of its OEM range of equipment to include a new segment of the welding wire industry.

A press release said that while the company already is an established supplier to the welding wire industry, KOCH is now supplying a multiple-machine package to a new U.S. customer that will use them to manufacture stainless steel welding wire. That product, it said, represents a new niche for KOCH. The customer plans to use tjhe systems for the automotive, agriculture and nuclear industries.

KOCH Managing Director Thomas Voss said that the order was for five new machines, one of which is a six-draft model for flux-core wire. The new model had performed quite well in tests before the customer, producing "new benchmarks of surface quality and dimensional accuracy for maximum precision in welding applications."

Voss said that the customer had previously bought and was quite pleased with a second-hand KOCH drawing machine. The ease of operation, product quality and Made in Germany reliability led to the recent purchase, which enabled the overall order to meet all of the company’s needs, he said.