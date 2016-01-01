TPC acquires Electra Cord

TPC Wire & Cable Corp. has acquired Electra Cord, Inc., a manufacturer of custom power cords and cord sets, based in Massilon, Ohio, for an undisclosed amount.

"The acquisition provides unique fabrication and manufacturing capabilities that will help us expand our product and service offering to OEM customers in key regions of the country," TPC President and CEO Jeff Crane said in the release.

"Selling a business is never an easy decision, especially when it is so close to home," said Electra Cord President Randy Hutsell. "Electra Cord was started by my father and has been a part of our lives for decades," he said, adding that he feels confident the business "is in great hands."

Electra Cord, which supplies OEMs different with custom-molded cable assemblies, power cords, and cord sets, has 30 to 40 employees, said TPC Marketing Manager Annie Dorsey. There are plans to move them to TPC’s plant in Macedonia, Ohio, at some point. Before the acquisition, TPC had about 150 employees, she said.

Founded in 1979, TPC supplies a variety of wire and cable products, as well as connectors, assemblies and accessories.