Suit filed against state of Vermont to block order laying 550 miles of cable

Comcast has sued the state of Vermont to try to avoid a requirement to build 550 miles of new cable lines in "un-cabled" areas, a requirement in its permit.

Comcast filed suit against the Vermont Public Utility Commission (VPUC) in U.S. District Court. Per published reports, it challenged several provisions in the cable company’s new 11-year permit to offer services in the state. One of those requires Comcast to "construct no less than 550 miles of line extensions into un-cabled areas during the [11-year] term."

In its filings, Comcast claims that Vermont is exceeding its authority under the federal Cable Act while also violating state law and Comcast’s constitutional rights:

That claim is not accepted by the VPUC, which stands by its mandate, noting that Comcast is the largest cable operator in Vermont and can afford it. Comcast’s attempt to avoid this requirement contravenes federal and state law, and are a violation of the Common Benefits Clause of the Vermont Constitution.

Rival providers Charter and Burlington Telecom don’t have to comply with these special requirements, Comcast said. Instead, the other companies "need only comply with the non-discriminatory line extension policies" established in a VPUC rule.

Comcast said that the requirements will raise prices for Comcast customers. "Together, these contested conditions would impose tens of millions of dollars in additional regulatory costs and burdens on Comcast and its Vermont cable subscribers," its papers declared. Comcast refuses to extend its network to customers outside its existing service area unless the customers pay for Comcast’s construction costs, which can be tens of thousands of dollars.

The commission, however, determined that the 550-mile buildout "will not impair Comcast’s ability to continue to earn a fair and reasonable return on its investments." The commission considered factors "includ[ing] the historic rate of line extensions in the service area, prior construction budgets for line extensions, and the profitability of Comcast’s cable operations in Vermont currently and while it was completing significant line extensions in Vermont [in previous years]."