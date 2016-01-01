Prysmian and Telecom Italia extend partnership via 3 one-year contracts

The Prysmian Group announced that it has renewed its partnership with Telecom Italia through three different one-year contracts for the supply of fiber optic cables and connectivity solutions.

A press release said that the products for the contracts, to be used in the projects related to the Ultra-Broadband Digital Plan, is worth more than €33 million. Of that sum, €28.5 million is for cables, with the remainder related to the sale of joint boxes for optical cables and mini cables and modular optical distribution frames.

The project is promoted by the Italian government, which working with he public and private sectors, seeks to fill gaps in infrastructure and services by 2025. "In this way, Italy will be able to achieve the objectives set in the Digital Agenda for Europe and create the conditions most favourable to integrated development of fixed and mobile telecommunications infrastructure."

The release said that the Prysmian Group will provide "the best and most innovative technical solutions, with a view to ensuring a faster and more reliable connection." The traditional multi loose tube and mini loose tube optical cables will be produced at the Prysmian plants in Romania and Spain. The optical fibers used within them will made at the company’s plant in Battipaglia (Salerno), where some 200 staffers produce nine million km of optical fiber a year.

"Technology, innovation and a deep understanding of the local situation, combined with the international experience garnered in over 140 years of history, allow our Group to create the only optical fiber produced in Italy," said Carlo Scarlata, chief commercial officer at Prysmian Cavi e Sistemi Italia. He noted that economic growth and consumer demand depend largely on always-on broadband connectivity, which is now capable of gigabit speeds. The Prysmian Group "aims to provide this service through a high-performance fixed fibre-optic network capable of satisfying users’ constant, and constantly increasing, needs."