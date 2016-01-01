Leoni upgrades existing plant in Pune to take advantage of ‘Made in India’

Germany’s Leoni announed that the company has "enhanced" its location in Chakan, Pune, India, as part of its globalization strategy.

A press release said that the company has inaugurated an electron beam accelerator that will allow it to provide high performance cables to customers from various industries such as railway or solar. "I am confident, that this major investment will contribute to the growth of our business in India," said Bruno Fankhauser, a member of Leoni AG’s Board of Directors with responsibility for the Wire & Cable Solutions Division. "Thanks to the new technology, we are able to provide superior solutions for the country’s rising needs with regard to the initiative ‘Make in India.’"

Leoni reports that it has invested more than €10 million into expanding its Pune location, which has seen the combined production area increase to more than 20,000 square meters, the release said. It added that the site, opened in 2013, now has the capacity to manufacture 80,000 km a year of electron beam cross linked cables.

"This is the next phase of our evolution in India," said Pushpendra Singh, managing director of Leoni Cable Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. "We began to develop this market in 2010 with an engineering office and a manufacturing facility for automotive wiring systems. ... We also have a strong foundation in the country with regard to special cables for dynamic industries like railway, solar, oil and gas, etc. Leoni’s new commitment will help us to further innovate and create beneficial solutions for India’s economy. The facility will drive synergies and economies of scale for our domestic operations as well as exports."

Singh observed that India is witnessing tremendous growth in the solar and railway sectors. "This will definitely open up more opportunities for us since the need will be for cables of the highest quality benchmarks along with emphasis on safety," he said. The additional capacity will help the company’s exports to neighboring regions such as Australia, Africa, the Middle East and South East Asia, Singh said. The Asia Pacific region currently contributes about 15-17% of the total sales of Leoni.