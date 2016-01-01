DoC makes initial finding for 3 of 10 countries accused of dumping wire rod

The U.S. Department of Commerce made an initial finding for three (Belarus, Russia and the UAE) of the 10 countries it is investigating for whether they dumped carbon and alloy steel wire rod in the U.S. market, and imposed antidumping duties of up to 756.93%.

Yet to be resolved are the AD investigations of wire rod from Italy, South Korea, South Africa, Spain, Turkey, the Ukraine and U.K.

In 2016, imports of carbon and alloy steel wire rod from Belarus, Russia and the UAE were valued at an estimated $10.4 million, $32.3 million and $7 million respectively, the statement said.

The department said it found exporters from Belarus sold the products at 280.02% below fair value, those from Russia at 436.80% to 756.93% below, and those from the UAE at 84.10% below. The department said it will ask U.S. customs authorities to collect duties from the exporters based on those rates. A final antidumping decision by the department is set for Nov. 21.

The trade action followed petitions filed on behalf of Gerdau Ameristeel US Inc., Nucor Corp., Keystone Consolidated Industries and Charter Steel. Earlier this year, the U.S. International Trade Commission made a preliminary affirmative finding in the matter that sent the case to DoC for consideration.