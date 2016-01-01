Wire rod from Italy and Turkey found subsidized, but by a very small amount

The U.S. Department of Commerce made an affirmative preliminary determinations in the countervailing duty (CVD) investigations of carbon and alloy steel wire rod from Italy and Turkey, but other than for one company that did not cooperate in its research, the subsidies were minimal.

A press release said that the exporters received counervailable subsidies of exporters of subject merchandise from Italy and Turkey received countervailable subsidies of 1.70 to 44.18% and de minimis and 2.27%, respectively. Of note, the 44.18% rate was set for Ferriera Valsider SpA, an Italian company, because of its failure to cooperate. In 2016, imports of carbon and alloy steel wire rod from Italy and Turkey were valued at an estimated $12.2 million and $41.4 million, respectively.

Commerce is scheduled to announce its final determinations on or about Nov. 9, 2017, unless the statutory deadline is extended. Commerce also determined that critical circumstances exist in the Turkey investigation for certain exporters, allowing for collection of duties for a retroactive period of 90 days prior to publication of the preliminary determination in the Federal Register.

The petitioners in the case are Gerdau Ameristeel US Inc.; Nucor Corporation; Keystone Consolidated Industries; and Charter Steel.