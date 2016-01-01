WAI’s Ohio Valley Chapter has 2 events planned for Oct. 5

The Board of Directors for the WAI’s Ohio Valley Chapter has scheduled two events to be held the same day by adding plant tour on the morning of its annual golf outing on Thursday Oct. 5.

The agenda calls for a plant tour of Solon Specialty Wire Company, Solon, Ohio, followed by the chapter’s 14th Annual Golf Tournament, to be held at the Grantwood Golf Course, which also is in Solon.

“The plan is to host the two events for the convenience of the industry,” explained chapter President Rob Fulop, Wire Lab Company. “We know that some will be interested in both events, while some may just want to participate in one event. In today’s world, efficiency matters.”

Participants can register for the combined events or independently, and all are invited to a reception at the Bertram Hotel & Conference Center, the night before.

Per the schedule, there will be an informal reception (hotel bar) for those in the area at the Bertram Hotel. The tour of Solon Specialty Wire Company will take place from 8:30 am to 9:30 am, followed by the golf. The first group is scheduled to tee off at 10:30 am.

There is no charge for the plant tour. However, there will be an optional donation for the tour at Solon Specialty, which will directed to the Red Cross. The Chapter and the Association will also make a contri-bution.

A special Ohio Valley Chapter rate of $89 (per night) has been arranged for anyone needing a hotel room at the Bertram Hotel. The reservation number is tel. 877-995-0200, and do mention the Ohio Valley Chapter.

For more information and to register, click here.