U.S.-based Redstone Machinery to rep for Italian steel mill equipment supplier

U.S.-based Redstone Machinery, best known as a supplier of used steel processing equipment, announced that it has greatly expanded its scope through a recent agreement to represent Nuova Carpenteria Odolese (NCO), an Italian company whose scope includes turnkey rolling mills, in the U.S. and Canada.

"This is a very busy and exciting time for us," said Redstone Machinery President Jay Nyczak, who in 2003 founded his company in Plainville, Connecticut, after working a decade for Gavlick Machinery Corporation, where he was COO. "NCO is a relatively unknown company in North America, but they have been supplying world-class bar mill equipment for almost 50 years," he said.

"We are very interested in new projects, but also projects involving modernization, capacity increase, equipment replacement and refurbishing, as well as supply of tooling and other bar mill components," Nyczak said. "For us to be given an opportunity to bid on all relevant projects, it is essential for industry executives and engineering management to know just what NCO is capable of, and that’s our focus now."

Per Nyczak, technology from NCO is used in more than 40 countries. The company, which has more than a hundred employees, can provide fully integrated services that include turnkey plants, auxiliary systems, and process development process controls and automation for rolling mills for long products that includes bar, wire rod and small and medium sections. All equipment is built at NCO’s workshop in Odolo, Italy, which covers some 140,000 sq ft, and a designated NCO division supplies electrical and automation equipment for installations. NCO also provides design, engineering, installation, startup, production assistance, after-sales service, service and maintenance and spare parts.

Nyczak can be contacted at tel. 860-747-2211, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , www.redstonemachinery.com.