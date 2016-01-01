2 plants with Continuus-Properzi FRHC technology to start production in 2018

Italy’s Continuus-Properzi announced that two new plants, each capable of recovering 100% scrap with a copper content of 96%, will start production of Fire Refined High Conductivity (FRHC) rod in early 2018.

A press release said that an 80-ton-per-day refining furnace, with annual capacity of 24,000 tons, is being installed at TLMZ LLC, in the region of Tolyatti, Russia. There, it will feed a new Properzi CCR line rated at 11 tons per hour.

The second refining furnace will begin operation at Gil Rod Shomal Co. in Rasht, Iran, the release said. It will feature a recent patented design whereby the charging door is on the top and an automatized conveyor belt for loading the scrap into the furnace. The plant will have annual capacity of approximately 30,000 tons of 8 mm (FRHC) copper rod, using a Properzi System that currently works with cathodes to make ETP rod at a rate of 12.5 tons per hour.

Copper rod from 100% scrap can fulfill the large majority of total tonnage required by the market as it can be drawn down to 0.25 mm wires and even smaller, the release said. It noted that FRHC rod was recently standardized by ASTM B4-15a as C11025.

A half-century ago, Continuus-Properzi pioneered and promoted continuously cast and rolled copper rod. To date, it has sold nearly 60 CCR lines; half of which can produce FRHC or a combination of ETP and FRHC rod.