Chinese company sues Apple for alleged ‘unfair competition’

A Chinese electronic parts maker has filed a lawsuit against Apple, claiming that a mandatory certification program from the Cupertino, California-based technology giant is a form of "unfair competition" in the data cable market.

A story in South China Morning Post spelled out why Pisen—known for its tech product accessories such as data cables, power plugs, and power banks—went to the Beijing Intellectual Property Court, which has accepted the lawsuit. The Shenzhen firm is demanding that Apple stop its "unfair" trade practices and is seeking 1 yuan as nominal compensation for economic losses.

Basically, Pisen—which claims to be China’s second largest data cable manufacturer—can offer products such as cables that are as good as Apple’s but at far less cost, the report said. Pisen was described as "a popular brand on the mainland because of its low price compared with certified products sold via Apple’s official channels."

At its Tmall online shop, a Pisen standard data cable for Apple products is priced at 24 yuan ($3.60), inclusive of postage, with sales of more than 60,000 units in August alone. The company said it offers a refund for any reason within 30 days of purchase, and a free replacement within a year if there are product quality issues. At the official online Apple Store, the price of a standard data cable for the iPhone starts from 149 yuan, while a MFi certified Belkin data cable costs 228 yuan.

Pisen claimed in a statement that Apple’s MFi mandatory certification does not make products safer, but it has damaged fair competition in China’s electronic components market.

The story said that Apple’s MFi program, short for "made for iPod/iPhone/iPad," charges high fees to certify that third-party electronic accessories will work with its products. In its court filings, Pisen said Apple has repeatedly claimed that Pisen infringed Apple design patents obtained in Europe, which resulted in the removal of Pisen products from these platforms.

Pisen counters that its application for MFi certification has been dismissed "many times," and that Apple is using its dominant position in the market to disrupt fair competition. "Apple is one of the greatest companies in the world. But great companies should not do things that are harmful to the interests of consumers," Pisen’s Chairman Zhao Guocheng said in a statement.

"It is common for mid-and-small Chinese accessories makers not to join the MFi program as the cost for certification is very high, but it is rarely seen for big companies like Pisen which has frequently applied but has failed to obtain certification," Zhao told the South China Morning Post, adding that he was puzzled as to why Pisen has not been successful in gaining certification.

Apple said it has not responded to the lawsuit filed by Pisen.