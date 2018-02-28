Verizon Communications wants to exit some of its fixed line copper networks

Verizon Communications has requested for federal regulatory permission to "retire" its fixed line copper networks in selected markets next year.

Per press releases posted at the website of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), on Sept. 7, its Wireline Competition Bureau (WCB) has been asked by Verizon for an okay to cease maintaining copper facilities in certain locations in eight states: Virginia, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Maryland and Delaware.

The WCB’s mission is to foster competition in the provision of telecom services. Each request to the WCB states the same intention: "Verizon plans to retire a number of copper facilities and replace them with fiber facilities to provide services over its ‘fiber-to-the-home’." If approved, the switchover could take effect on or after 28 February 2018.

Earlier this year, four similar requests have been filed for certain locations in Texas, New Hampshire, Alaska, Florida, Ohio and Wisconsin.