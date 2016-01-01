Resin distributor to acquire T&T Marketing

Resin distributor M. Holland Company announced that it has a deal to acquire T&T Marketing, a U.S. distributor of polymer resins and compounds to the wire and cable market.



A press release said that M. Holland, based in Andover, Massachusetts, wants to expand from its current market focus on automotive, healthcare, flexible packaging, rotational molding and color and compounding markets. “We identified wire and cable as an attractive market segment, but lacked the technical expertise and product portfolio to effectively compete,” said Marc Fern, M. Holland commercial vice president. “T&T is extraordinarily strong in both, making it a perfect complement to our Business Development Group.”

The release said that T&T, which distributes throughout the United States and Canada, has annual revenues of about $40 million. It has 26 employees and ships from seven strategically located warehouses in the United States and Canada. It provides a wide range of testing and applications development services at its lab in Easton, Pennsylvania.



Per the release, T&T will operate as a stand-alone business for at least the first year. The name will be retained for at least the first year and branded as a business unit of M. Holland. Longer term, it is M. Holland’s intention to have a unified global name and brand. M. Holland has more than 200 employees in the U.S. and Canada, 70 employees in Mexico, and around 10 employees in Puerto Rico.



T&T Marketing will continue to be led by owner and President Tom Jordan, and all employees will be retained. “We are delighted to be linking with M. Holland, the ideal partner to help take T&T to the next level,” Jordan said. “Besides the scale and resources M. Holland provides, we share the same core values, which was very important to us.”

This transaction is expected to close in November.