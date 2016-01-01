Leoni opens its 2nd plant in the Ukraine, investment will reach 20 million euros

Germany’s Leoni AG announced that it has officially opened its second wiring systems production in Ukraine in the city of Kolomyia, a multi-stage investment that will ultimately represent about 20 million euros.

A press release cited Leoni AG Board Member Martin Stüttem, who is responsible for the Wiring Systems Division (WSD), as describing the news as “a positive sign for both the expansion of our company and the development of the Ukrainian economy.” Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko also expressed his recognition about the new location during his speech.

The plant, built in less than 10 months, has a total production area of currently about 6,500 sq m, and plans call for it to be expanded up to 25,000 sq m by 2020, the release said. Total investment in the buildings will amount to about 20 million euros. Leoni plans to hire up to 800 workers by the end of 2017, and that headcount will increase up to 5,000 by 2021. The new plant will produce harnesses and wiring systems for the automotive industry, mainly supplying customers headquartered in Europe. Customers include European carmakers and automotive suppliers.



In 2002, Leoni launched its flagship wiring systems plant in Stryi, which represents the company’s largest plant. The initial Ukraine plant manufactures cable harnesses and wiring systems for the automotive industry, shipping to customer plants in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Belgium, the U.K., U.S. and Austria. The Stryi plant has won Leoni’s internal award of best "Plant of the Year" from among Leoni's more than 40 wiring systems plants. The Stryi location employs 6,700 people, and has total production area of around 44,000 sq m.