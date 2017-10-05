WAI engages 84 companies to exhibit at Wire Expo 2018 in Nashville

MADISON, Connecticut, USA. The Wire Association International (WAI), Inc. reports that with just over 190 booth units available for its upcoming Wire Expo 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, the results of its recent live stand selection “points meeting” garnered participation from 84 companies that will occupy 105 booths at the May 15-16, 2018 exhibit. Concurrently, May 14-16, WAI will host its biennial Operations Summit as well as its 88th annual convention. All of the events are hosted at Nashville’s Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center.

“We are pleased that interest in Wire Expo remains a strong draw after 27 years; 55 percent of the show floor is sold,” said Bob Xeller, WAI’s Director of Sales. Companies can secure a position on the remaining available floor space by contacting Xeller at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The exhibit hall will feature machinery, supplies and ancillary equipment for wire and cable manufacturing.

Additional Highlights

Presentations for WAI’s Operations Summit & Wire Expo are set by volunteer members of the association’s conference planning committee and its Board of Directors. Presentations will center around four general categories:

Equipment Workplace Organization Health & Safety Workforce Management

Production Solutions demonstrations, a popular staple in the exhibit hall, are scheduled on Wednesday, May 15. WAI members are invited to attend the WAI Rewards Breakfast and Annual Meeting, also on Wednesday.

Sponsorships are offered on a first-come, first-served basis starting October 5, 2017.

The organizer

The Wire Association International, Inc., founded in 1930, is a worldwide technical society for wire and cable industry professionals dedicated to the promotion, collection, and dissemination of technical, manufacturing, and general business information and trends in the industry. Throughout the year WAI organizes events such as Interwire and the WAI Operations Summit & Wire Expo trade shows, technical workshops and symposiums, the online Industry Search, and annual International Technical Conference. Its publications and technical products include Wire Journal International (WJI) and the annual WJI Reference Guide, the HardWIRED e-newsletter and website, as well as a host of technical handbooks, webinars, and DVDs.