Xinji Aosen Iron & Steel orders equipment for 2 wire rod mills

China’s Xinji Aosen Iron & Steel Co. Ltd., based in Shijiazhuang City in the Chinese province of Hebei, has placed an order with SMS group for the supply of high-speed equipment for its wire rod mills Nos. 8 and 9.

A press release said that each of the mills will be designed for an annual capacity of 700,000 tons. They will roll wire rod, from 5.5 mm to 16 mm, and rebar from 6 mm to 16 mm at speeds up to 105 meters per second.

Per the release, the wire rod outlet of mill No. 9 will be equipped with one six-stand and one four-stand wire rod block. Installing two separate blocks will allow Xinji Aosen to cool the rolling stock before and behind the blocks in such a manner that all sizes can be finish rolled at low temperatures (thermomechanical rolling) and to very close tolerances. Xinji Aosen considers this an outstanding feature of the mill. Already, 10 wire rod mills in China use this mill concept developed by the SMS Group.

Both mills will be equipped with loop layers and pinch roll units of the latest design. The thus equipped mills will be able to produce wire rod of premium quality and at high productivity. Commissioning will take place in the summer of 2018.