Vietnam reports that cable exports are up 37% for first 9 months of 2017

The General Department of Vietnam Customs reports that exports of electric cable were up nearly 37.5% in the first nine months, with revenues of US$945 million.



A report from The Voice of Vietnam said that China was the largest customer, at US$317.73 million (up 186% fromt the same period last year), followed by Japan, at US$203.09 million (up 42%) and South Korea, at US$88.48 million (up 55.9%).



" There has been a healthy increase in exports of electric wire and cables across most markets, primarily to the UK (up 475% to US$4.78 million), Malaysia (up 116% to US$9.47 million), Taiwan (up 99% to US$3.61 million) and Thailand (up 83.5% to US$30.17 million). Exports to Indonesia and Australia saw a decline, however, of 33% and 10% respectively."