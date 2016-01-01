Kobe Steel: Japanese company admits that it also falsified data for steel wire

Japan’s Kobe Steel, which recently stunned the industry when it admitted that it had widely provided falsified quality inspection data for steel products that did not meet standards, confirmed that it had also done so for some steel wire.

Per a reports in the Financial Times, a Kobe Steel spokesperson confirmed that it had falsified the data for one wire customer. The person added that the customer, whose name was not provided, had received the product and determined that there were no problems with it. The company spokesperson declined to name the customer in question but confirmed that the internal investigation prompted by the scandal was looking at all divisions of the company.

This is not the first time that Kobe Steel has been linked to a quality issue with wire. In 2016, Shinko Wire Co, a Kobe Steel affiliate, said that a unit had misstated data on stainless steel wires and that it had supplied customers with an alloy that failed to meet Japanese standards. Kobe Steel, the article said, admitted to providing falsified quality certificates for products used in planes, cars, rockets, trains and nuclear reactors. The practice may date back more than a decade. Hiroya Kawasaki, Kobe Steel’s president, described himself as "astounded" by the revelations and acknowledged that trust in his company had "fallen to zero." The company’s stock price fell 40% in one week.