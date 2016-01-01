Report: low-voltage cable market should top $163 billion by 2020

A report from Zion Market Research predicts that the global market for low-voltage cable, pegged at US$110.8 billion in 2016, is expected to reach US$163.5 billion in 2022.

A press release said that the report, "Low Voltage Cable Market (By End Users: Infrastructure, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Industrial, and Renewable & Others; For Overhead And Underground Applications): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2016–2022," predicts a growth rate of 6.3% between 2017 and 2022. Demand will stem from the growing global needs for electricity transmission and distribution.

The 120-page report, which includes 16 market tables and 50 figures, segments the market into overhead and underground. The overhead segment has the largest market share due to low installation, O&M cost and huge demand across the globe. The underground segment should see significant growth. It is segmented into cable transmission, PVC cable, cable joints, and XLPE cable. Low voltage cables through both PVC and XLPE insulation are suitable for outdoor and indoor applications. The XLPE insulating material has the best manufacturing and testing practice with dielectric strength voltage.

