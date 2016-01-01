Search - Content
Nexans reports record submarine cable

Nexans reports that it will install a submarine cable in Norway at a sea width of 8 km and depth of 526 meters, breaking its previous world record of the world’s longest and deepest 420 kV XLPE submarine cable system.

A press release said that BKK Nett AS, one of Norway’s largest power companies, decided to install the Kollsnes-Mongstad power line to strengthen the electrical grid in Western Norway. After the manufacturing and installation of two submarine cables for Kollsnes-Mongstad connection, it has awarded Nexans a contract worth 37 million euros for delivery of the third and last submarine cable to complete the Modalen-Mongstad connection.

The submarine cable will be developed and produced at the Nexans facility in Halden, Norway. With the extensive archipelago landscape on the west coast of Norway, the Nexans cable will "break the record of the world’s longest and deepest 420 kV XLPE submarine cable system."

